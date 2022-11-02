By: Dr. Umesh Srikantha

Back pain today and especially lower back pain have become a chronic ailment in India. The disease is no longer limited to the elderly but is also increasing among the youth. Long working hours along with a sedentary lifestyle is putting too much strain on our spinal discs and back muscles and has highlighted the need for us to take steps and prevent any long-term complications.

Several reasons like sports injuries, excessive stress over flexible joints, and congenital spinal problems can cause chronic back pain among children and teenagers. Additionally, substance abuse too can cause adolescents to experience back pain. According to several recent studies, it has been found that adolescents who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and are suffering from mental health conditions like depression and anxiety are likely to suffer from back pain more frequently. For instance, 14-15-year-olds who consume alcohol and smoke tobacco experience back pain more than once a week than those who rarely or never had pain.

This combination of back pain along with unhealthy habits also creates long-term complications in adulthood. The use of toxic substances in early adolescence increases the risk of substance abuse and mental health problems in adulthood and makes the developing brain more susceptible to the negative influences of these substances which also has consequences on our spine.

Chronically poor posture during adolescence in rare cases can stretch the ligaments and can give rise to curved or slightly humped back called kyphosis. In a few cases, back pain can also indicate the emergence of unrelated problems to the spine such as Kidney problems that can cause lower back pain problems on either side of the spine. In certain rare cases, back pain can also be caused by a tumor.

We share a few tips that can help you maintain spinal health and can prevent back pain.