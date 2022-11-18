Dismantling 5 myths about diabetes

Myth 5: Once you are diabetic, you stay diabetic

"Not true! It's easy to regulate blood sugars and support insulin function through the right approach to diet, exercise, and lifestyle" says Rujuta Diwekar in her audiobook on Audible. Forever an advocate for local and traditional food, she adds, "Eating traditional, local and seasonal is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to stay healthy. We have been systematically taken away from our native eating habits and introduced to new ones to live healthier lives. But in the bargain, we have gotten fatter, sicker, and diabetic."

PS: It's never too late to change though. Start small, start with the basics: work out, eat the way your grandmom taught you to and regulate your bedtime. Your stress and sugar both will climb down and your confidence will climb up. (KB/IANS)