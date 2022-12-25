Scientists discover new metabolite that can detect liver cancer by urine

A metabolite, that has never been found in mammals before, and may allow urine tests to detect a type of liver cancer, has been discovered by scientists.

Currently, there is no definitive urine test for any type of cancer. The majority of patients are diagnosed through surgery, ultrasound scans, or blood tests, which necessitate a hospital visit.

Researchers at the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research in Scotland now have discovered a metabolite in mice that could lead to the development of a new urine test to detect the beta-catenin mutated form of liver cancer, reports BBC.