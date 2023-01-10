Increase your chances of becoming pregnant in your 30s...

Ejaculated sperm enters the cervical mucus fast, aiding its passage through the reproductive system. For hundreds of sperm to prepare the path for the "survival sperm" to fertilise the egg, millions of sperm must access the cervix. However, less than 1 per cent of sperm reach the egg in the absence of assistance. You can change and try the different positions or alternately, you can pull your legs upside down to ensure that the sperm remains inside after having sex.