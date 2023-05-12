The purpose of International Nurses Day is to recognise and honour all nurses worldwide for the extraordinary work they perform. Considering a world without nurses is absurd. When we're not feeling well, who will take care of us? It is only fitting that we have a day set aside to honour and appreciate all the contributions that nurses make to our lives and the lives of the people we love!

A nurse's job is quite diversified, and they are in charge of many various tasks at work. Assisting with assessments and tests, establishing care plans for patients, scheduling blood transfusions and drips, checking as well as monitoring and documenting patients' conditions while giving them medications and injections. Additionally, they will keep track of patients, guide newer nurses and nursing students, manage the personnel, and reassure patients and their loved ones. This only begins to scrape the surface! The list is endless, but it includes everything from planning hospital discharges to conducting routine investigations. When it comes to the health and wellness of people everywhere in the world, nurses unquestionably have a significant role to play.