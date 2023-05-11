Uttar Pradesh

UP doctor fired for prolonged absence

The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of a government doctor in Prayagraj on charges of absenteeism and other misconduct.
Pathak has also ordered a probe into the absence of a doctor and pharmacist at the Tahrauli Primary Health Center in Jhansi, also found guilty of other irregularities. [Unsplash]

Pathak has also ordered a probe into the absence of a doctor and pharmacist at the Tahrauli Primary Health Center in Jhansi, also found guilty of other irregularities. [Unsplash]

doctor

NewsGram Desk

The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of a government doctor in Prayagraj on charges of absenteeism and other misconduct.

The government has also ordered deduction in the salaries of three employees who remained absent from duty in Ayodhya.

A departmental inquiry found Dr Abhishek Mishra, stationed at Tej Bahadur Hospital in Prayagraj, to be regularly absent, despite several attempts to contact him.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pathak has also ordered a probe into the absence of a doctor and pharmacist at the Tahrauli Primary Health Center in Jhansi, also found guilty of other irregularities. [Unsplash]</p></div>
Rajasthan : Legalising same-sex couples will create imbalance in social fabric

On the directions of deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the chief secretary of health department terminated Dr Mishra.

Pathak has also ordered a probe into the absence of a doctor and pharmacist at the Tahrauli Primary Health Center in Jhansi, also found guilty of other irregularities.[IANS/NS]

Ayodhya
Fired
health department
absenteeism
pharmacist
UP doctor
prolonged absence
misconduct

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com