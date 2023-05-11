UP doctor fired for prolonged absence

The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of a government doctor in Prayagraj on charges of absenteeism and other misconduct.



The government has also ordered deduction in the salaries of three employees who remained absent from duty in Ayodhya.



A departmental inquiry found Dr Abhishek Mishra, stationed at Tej Bahadur Hospital in Prayagraj, to be regularly absent, despite several attempts to contact him.