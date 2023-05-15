Lack of deep sleep linked to high risk of stroke, Alzhiemer

People who have sleep apnoea and spend less time in deep sleep may be more likely to have brain biomarkers that have been linked to an increased risk of stroke, Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline, according to new research.



The study, however, does not prove that these sleep disturbances cause the changes in the brain, or vice versa. It only shows an association.



The researchers from the Mayo Clinic found that for every 10-point decrease in the percentage of slow-wave sleep, there was an increase in the amount of white matter hyperintensities, a biomarker visible as tiny lesions on brain scans, similar to the effect of being 2.3 years older.



The same decrease was also associated with reduced axonal integrity, which forms the nerve fibres that connect nerve cells, similar to the effect of being three years older.



People with severe sleep apnoea had a higher volume of white matter hyperintensities than those with mild or moderate sleep apnoea. They also had reduced axonal integrity in the brain.



The researchers accounted for age, sex and conditions that could affect risk of brain changes, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.



The findings were published in the medical journal Neurology.



"These biomarkers are sensitive signs of early cerebrovascular disease," said Diego Z. Carvalho, from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.