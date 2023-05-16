Biphore, Zenara get CDSCO approval for neuro disorder drug

"The approval of this product is in line with our vision to bring world class products to the Indian market. It has been an intense journey over the past few years on the development programme of this product, both the active ingredient and the final product, and we are really excited to get the green light," said Dr. Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, CEO, Biophore.



The approval currently is for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome or tuberous sclerosis complex in patients 1 year of age or older. Cannabidiol is already approved in the US for these indications and this approval in India is expected to bring global treatment options within reach of the Indian patients.



Biophore has announced that they will soon be completing the collaboration agreements with Akums and other established corporates who are active in this segment and are targeting to launch the product in the next four months.

[IANS/NS]