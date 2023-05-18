All you need to know about World AIDS Vaccine Day

HIV infection can neither be prevented by vaccines nor is it currently treatable. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the value of receiving an HIV vaccination in preventing both HIV infection and AIDS.

There are two key objectives for today. The first and foremost goal is to pay tribute to the doctors, scientists, and volunteers who have dedicated their careers to the creation of effective anti-AIDS vaccinations. The second goal is to emphasise the value of immunisation in preventing this infection and so saving lives.

People are told that this initiative, run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), a division of the National Institutions of Health (NIH) of the United States, can help them avoid HIV and that everyone has a significant role to play in the prevention process.