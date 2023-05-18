All you need to know about World AIDS Vaccine Day

HIV infection can neither be prevented by vaccines nor is it currently treatable. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the value of receiving an HIV vaccination in preventing both HIV infection and AIDS.
There are two key objectives for today. The first and foremost goal is to pay tribute to the doctors, scientists, and volunteers who have dedicated their careers to the creation of effective anti-AIDS vaccinations. The second goal is to emphasise the value of immunisation in preventing this infection and so saving lives.
People are told that this initiative, run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), a division of the National Institutions of Health (NIH) of the United States, can help them avoid HIV and that everyone has a significant role to play in the prevention process.
The body's immune system is under attack by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). It can be spread from one person to another through a variety of behaviours, including sharing a needle, blood, or incestuous contact.
Fever, sore throat, chills, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, rashes, etc. are some of the symptoms. A new stage of the virus is known as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). There is still no vaccination that can eradicate HIV. For the same, there is a lot of research and development being done.
A major global public health issue is HIV. By the end of 2021, the WHO estimates that 38.4 million individuals will still be infected with the virus. According to research, 0.7% of adults in the world between the ages of 15 and 49 are HIV positive. a WHO In the African region, where one in every 25 adults has HIV, the situation is the worst. More than two thirds of HIV-positive people globally are found in these groups. [IANS/JS]