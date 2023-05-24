Scientists identify brain signals for chronic pain

"Despite this, there is still so much we don't understand about how pain works. By developing better tools to study and potentially affect pain responses in the brain, we hope to provide options to people living with chronic pain conditions."

For the study, the team looked directly at changes in brain activity in two regions where pain responses are thought to occur -- the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) and the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) -- as participants reported their current levels of chronic pain.



Four participants, three with post-stroke pain and one with phantom limb pain, were surgically implanted with electrodes targeting their ACC and OFC.