Suffering from chronic pain & fatigue? Here's how to manage

Chronic pain and chronic fatigue syndrome often coexist, unleashing a double-whammy of troubles to the person suffering from the conditions, said experts here on Thursday explaining how to manage both.



Chronic pain and fatigue are common health problems that affect millions of people in India. Chronic pain refers to any type of persistent pain that lasts for more than three months, while chronic fatigue is a condition characterised by long-term tiredness and low energy levels with even day to day activities.



Studies have reported that as many as 70 per cent of people with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) also suffer from chronic pain. On the other hand, individuals with chronic pain are also more likely to experience fatigue and other symptoms associated with CFS.



"Patients who deal with CFS experience a variety of symptoms, including muscle pain, joint pain, headaches, poor memory and concentration, and a variety of other symptoms. Muscle and joint pain are common CFS symptoms because the body is unable to deal with exhaustion and lack of energy," Dr Vivek Mahajan, Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, told IANS.



"The exact causes of chronic fatigue are not fully understood, but several factors that can increase the conditions include abnormalities in the immune system or the nervous system: autoimmune disorders such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, chronic infections, neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, hormonal imbalances, sleep disorders like sleep apnoea, restless leg syndrome, and insomnia as well as depression and anxiety," added Dr (Major) Pankaj N. Surange, CEO & MD, IPSC India: Pain and Spine Hospital.



"A history of trauma or stress, especially childhood abuse, is a prominent risk factor for the co-occurrence of chronic fatigue and chronic pain in people in later years of life," Dr Surange said.



He noted that women are much more susceptible to suffer from both the conditions than men. Lifestyle factors like poor sleep, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy diet may also contribute to the development of both the conditions in an individual.



While not life-threatening, the conditions can significantly impact a person's quality of life and affect the ability to perform daily activities.