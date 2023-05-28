Study identifies 12 key symptoms of long Covid

The findings include a new scoring system for long Covid to help clinicians and researchers better define it and investigate treatments for patients.



"Now that we're able to identify people with long Covid, we can begin doing more in-depth studies to understand the biological mechanisms at play," said corresponding author Andrea Foulkes, Principal Investigator of the RECOVER, and Professor at Harvard Medical School.



"One of the big takeaways from this study is the heterogeneity of long Covid: long Covid is not just one syndrome; it's a syndrome of syndromes. Understanding this idea is a really important step for doing more research and ultimately administering informed interventions," she added.



The study began enrolling participants in October 2021. Researchers analysed the results of a symptoms survey distributed at 85 hospitals, health centres, and community organisations in 33 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.