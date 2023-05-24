American millionaire uses blood plasma from teenage son to reverse ageing

In a bizarre case, an American multi-millionaire in his 40s is attempting to reverse ageing using blood plasma transfusions from his teenage son, media reports said.



With the blood plasma transfusions from his 17-year old son, Bryan Johnson, 45, claims to have the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, the Sun reported.



Previously, he received blood transfusions from healthy, anonymous donors who were carefully screened to ensure they had an ideal body mass index and were free of diseases.



In the process, one litre of blood from each participant is removed and converted into liquid plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets via a high-tech machine.