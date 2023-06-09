Baby born from uterus transplantation & implanted via robot in world first

The uterus was then inserted into the recipient woman's pelvis through a small incision; first it was stitched with the blood vessels; and then stitched to the vagina and supportive tissue. All these steps were assisted by robot surgery.



"With robot-assisted keyhole surgery, we can carry out ultra-fine precision surgery. The technique gives a very good access to operate deep down into the pelvis. This is the surgery of the future, and we're proud and glad to have been able to develop uterine transplantations to this minimally invasive technical level," said principal surgeon Pernilla Dahm-Kahler, adjunct professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Sahlgrenska.



Ten months later, an embryo created by in vitro fertilisation (IVF) before the transplantation was inserted in the transplanted uterus, and a few weeks later pregnancy was verified.



The mother-to-be felt well throughout her pregnancy, which has thus now concluded with a planned C-section in the 38th week, the doctors said.



"With the robot assisted technique procedures can be done that were previously considered impossible to perform with standard keyhole surgery. It is a privilege to be part of the evolution in this field with the overall goal to minimise the trauma to the patient caused by the surgery," said Niclas Kvarnstrom, the transplant surgeon in charge of the research project.