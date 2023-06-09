Girl dies after consuming contaminated water in K'taka, toll rises to 3

After the death of a 10-year-old girl, the death toll due to consumption of contaminated water rose to three in the Koppal district of Karnataka on Thursday.



The deceased is identified as Nirmala Erappa Belagal, a resident of Bijakal village in Koppal district.



The girl developed severe symptoms of vomiting and loose motion on Wednesday evening and is reportedly in critical condition.



She was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning and succumbed.



Locals expressed their anger over the negligence of district authorities as more than 40 persons have fallen sick due to consumption of contaminated water.



Nirmala's parents had gone to Kerala for work and she was left at the residence of a relative.



When Nirmala developed severe symptoms, the relatives had to take her to the local hospital. Since there were many patients, the doctor had asked the girl's relatives to take her to the Kustagi hospital.