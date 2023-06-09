Doctors: Brain tumour cases rising 'steadily' in India, 20% are children

Brain tumour cases are rising 'steadily' in India, and children account for 20 per cent of the increasing cases, say doctors here on the occasion of World Brain Tumour Day on Thursday.



World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year to increase awareness and educate the public about brain tumours.



In 2020, brain tumour was ranked as the 10th most common kind of tumour among Indians. The International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC) reported that there are over 28,000 cases of brain tumours reported in India each year and more than 24,000 people reportedly die due to brain tumours annually.



"The occurrence of brain tumours in India is steadily rising. More and more cases of brain tumours are reported each year in our country among people of varied age groups. Every year 40,000 to 50,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumours, out of which 20 per cent are children," Aditya Gupta, Director, Neurosurgery and Cyberknife Centre, Artemis Hospital, told IANS.



"India is witnessing an increasing trend of central nervous system tumours. The prevalence ranges from 5 to 10 per 1,00,000 population. Very few people know that out of these, only two per cent of tumours turn cancerous," added Ravindra Srivastava, Director Neurosurgery, Primus Hospital.