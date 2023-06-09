Allahabad HC takes note of pathetic condition of 'lawaris ward' in Lucknow hospital

The petitioner had said that on May 29, she noticed an aged person, Suraj Chandra Bhatt, who was naked below the waist in a paralysed state and repeatedly passing stool.



The petitioner called medical emergency number '108' and took the abandoned person to Civil Hospital's emergency ward.

When she visited the hospital the next day, she found that he was in the same condition. His bed was soiled and no doctor had even examined him.