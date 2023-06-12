Fatal heart condition 'spontaneously reversed' in 3 men, shows study

CMR scans showed heart structure and function had returned to a near-normal state and amyloid had almost completely cleared. Further, scintigraphy (a nuclear medicine bone scan), and, for one patient, an assessment of exercise capacity also proved the improvement.



"We have seen for the first time that the heart can get better with this disease. That has not been known until now and it raises the bar for what might be possible with new treatments," said lead author Professor Marianna Fontana from UCL's Division of Medicine.



The researchers also found evidence of an immune response in the three men that specifically targeted amyloid. The amyloid-targeting antibodies were not found in other patients whose condition progressed as normal.



"Whether these antibodies caused the patients' recovery is not conclusively proven. However, our data indicates that this is highly likely and there is potential for such antibodies to be recreated in a lab and used as a therapy," said Professor Julian Gillmore, head of the UCL Centre for Amyloidosis, based at the Royal Free Hospital.