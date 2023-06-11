Toya: Uttarakhand's first Teppanyaki Restaurant

Modern restaurant Toya, which draws its inspiration from Chinese, Thai, Korean, and Japanese cuisines, is ready to give its customers a tempting selection of a la carte dishes from local and worldwide favourites on the menu. The restaurant, which is a part of The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas, entertains guests with a live Teppanyaki show while they take in the scenery of the forested mountainside.



The Westin brand has been a global hospitality leader in wellness for over a decade and The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas has become a quintessential property of the brand's embodiment of wellness.

Following the brand's Eat Well ethos, Toya brings gourmet experiences showcasing the powers of organic, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, exemplifying the resort's commitment to sustainability and nourishment.