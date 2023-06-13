Expert: 40% cancer caused by tobacco consumption

Nearly 40 per cent of cancer cases are caused by tobacco, alcohol and pan masala, 4 per cent cases are genetic and 10 per cent are related to cleanliness, while there is no clue about 20 per cent cancer cases.



Prof Pankaj Chaturvedi, Head Cancer Surgeon and Deputy Director of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, said: "We have no clue as to what causes blood and bone cancer. It is very important to know the causes. There is a misconception about cancer in society."



Prof Chaturvedi, in his presentation at the efficiency enhancement lecture on 'Victory over Cancer' held at the Lok Bhawan here on Monday, said that 70,000 cancer patients have been treated in Varanasi hospital so far and 25,000 patients are getting registered every year, yet there has been no drop in cancer patients getting admitted to cancer hospitals in Mumbai as they had thought of.