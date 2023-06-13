White House: US has 'terrific cooperation' with India inside Quad

The US has a "significant" defence partnership with India and "terrific cooperation" inside the Quad, the White House said ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit beginning June 22.



"The US has a significant defense partnership with India and terrific cooperation inside the Quad, across the Indo-Pacific with India. There's a lot to talk about. We're looking forward to the visit," John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters on Monday.



"I don't believe that the full agenda has been fleshed out for the state visit, but we are very much looking forward to have Prime Minister Modi here," Kirby said in response to a question The deal to build GE-414 engines in India is set to be announced during the Prime Minister's visit to the US from June 21-24.