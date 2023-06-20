International Yoga Day, officially recognized by the United Nations, is a testament to profound benefits of yoga. The main goal of the International Day of Yoga is to increase public awareness of yoga as a holistic form of exercise for both mental and physical health.

The day also promotes the development of a consistent meditation routine to promote mental clarity and self-awareness, which are crucial for thriving in a stress-free atmosphere.

Yoga is a holistic practice that combines physical postures (asanas), controlled breathing (pranayama), meditation, and ethical principles to promote harmony and balance within themselves.

The purpose of International Yoga Day is to raise awareness of the various cultures, traditions, and philosophical perspectives that enrich yoga practice throughout the world. Millions of people take part in yoga classes, workshops, and activities on this day, both physically and electronically. Governments, organizations, and communities host public events to promote yoga's inclusivity as a tool for achieving world peace and unity.