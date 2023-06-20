Biden Rolls Out White House Red Carpet for Modi

In a clear sign that India is increasingly crucial for the United States, the White House will be rolling out its full pageantry on Thursday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit and state dinner.

President Joe Biden has only twice previously extended such an invitation, the highest-ranking and most prestigious of White House visits, to French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaders of U.S. treaty allies.

Even the term "official state visit" is distinctive. As heads of government, prime ministers are usually invited on an "official visit" instead of a "state visit," which is given to heads of state such as monarchs, as well as presidents of countries where he or she is also the head of government.

The White House has not responded to queries about why Modi is given this exception. Protocol-wise, it will be a step up compared to his previous White House visits in 2014, 2016 and 2017, which were a "working visit," "working lunch," and "official working visit," respectively.

Key partner

For more than two decades, U.S. administrations have treated India as a key partner. Successive American presidents from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have made the 15-hour flight to New Delhi.

Trump even campaigned for Modi, heaping praise on the Indian leader in front of tens of thousands of Indian Americans at a "Howdy, Modi!" 2019 rally in Texas. Modi reciprocated by hosting the "Namaste Trump" 2020 event where Trump was cheered on by a crowd of more than 100,000 in Ahmedabad, Modi's political homeland.