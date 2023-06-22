Machine that detects what disease you may get in future

"On the basis of this data, the machine will calculate the effects on the person's body through a rule-based system by assessing the activities of the concerned person, such as walking and talking. After this analysis, the machine will tell what kind of disease that person may have in future and what will be the reason for it."



Through this, it can also be ascertained that if a child plays more games on mobile then what kind of disease, he may get in future, she added.



According to Sonali, DST had given this project for three years, which has been completed. After preparing the prototype of the machine, its detailed report has been sent to DST.