What women need to know about bone health

Bones are a crucial element for the human body's musculoskeletal system along with ligaments, muscles, tendons, and soft tissues. They perform a variety of functions ranging from providing a structural foundation, enabling movements, storing minerals, protecting organs, as well as serving as a medium for the production of blood cells.



According to World Health Organisation figures, around 30 per cent of postmenopausal suffer from osteoporosis, a condition where bones become weak and brittle, and may increase the risk of fractures. In India alone, around 61 million people are reported to have osteoporosis, out of which 80 per cent are women.

The alarm bells are right there, which is why women should be aware of some key information regarding bone health:

Bone density decreases with age: Women typically experience a decline in bone density after menopause. This is due to a decrease in the hormone estrogen, which helps maintain bone mass. As a result, the bones may become more susceptible to fractures and other injuries.

However, one can combat this process by slowing it down to maintain bone health. It can be done by exercising regularly as well as keeping a balanced diet that is rich in calcium and Vitamin D.