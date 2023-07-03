After diabetes and BP, the obesity surge set off alarm bells across India.

By Nishant Arora

While India continues to battle the steep rise in two major lifestyle diseases -- type 2 diabetes and hypertension -- the growing cases of obesity have raised an alarm in the country.

The obesity surge comes at a time when millions of Indians turn away from homemade traditional diets to fatty, cheesy, and oily processed foods and sugar-laden beverages.

Obesity is a major healthcare concern, even in middle-income and low-income countries, because of its association with chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some cancers.

The prevalence of overweight and obesity in India has doubled during the past two decades, leading to a notable increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases, according to a recent study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

Although India has made tremendous progress in providing primary and preventive health care to its citizens, it has not recognized obesity as a major healthcare concern to be acted on argued the study titled “Obesity: another ongoing pandemic”.

Obesity was also touted as a modifiable risk factor of Covid-19 and the study emphasized that the goal of public health bodies should be to achieve a healthy weight at the population level that might reduce adverse outcomes for non-communicable and infectious diseases.

According to the data from the 2016-2021 National Family Health Survey (NFHS), about 20 percent of the Indian population is obese, including 5 percent morbidly obese (severely obese) population. A sharp increase in childhood obesity was also discovered.

According to estimates, India has 135 million obese people.

Health experts blame the change in eating habits as one of the key factors contributing to India’s obesity pandemic.

Youngsters’ diets in India have become more Westernized and more dependent on processed and fast foods.

These foods frequently include high levels of calories, sugar, and fat which can cause weight gain and obesity, say experts.

