India seen as major beneficiary as supply chains migrate from China

Based on a potential loss of international production and exports, an estimated $846 billion of manufacturing output could be seen to be at risk -- the equivalent of 6.0 per cent of the global total.



"Some countries would see significant growth gains: In principle, we believe that the countries making 'share gains' would be the US, India (doubling from 3.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent) and SE Asia -- while EMEA and Japan maintain their existing share of global manufacturing output.

In simple terms, we have divided up the 'decoupled $846 billion' of China output and attributed it to different countries based on these shares (e.g., India now taking 6 per cent of the $846 billion," the report said.



On the potential uplift to other countries, in the event that these flows were to be resettled overnight, from a low base, India would see an 11.8 per cent expansion in its manufacturing base (in one year), it added. (IANS/NS)