Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry misuse risks

Opioid pain relievers have no benefit for people suffering from acute lower back and neck pain, and rather carry misuse risks, warned a study published in The Lancet.

Results of the first randomised controlled trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of opioid pain relievers for acute lower back and neck pain with a follow-up of one year, showed there was no significant difference in pain levels in patients with lower back or neck pain who were given opioid pain relievers compared to those given a placebo.

Further, it carried the risk of future dependence, misuse, and overdose.

Lower back and neck pain are very common worldwide. Clinical guidelines currently recommend opioid pain relievers for patients where other treatments have failed or are contraindicated, but there are concerns around the strength of the evidence to support this recommendation.

“Our study now suggests that they could be making patients’ pain levels worse in the medium and long term. As well as not providing patients with the pain relief intended, we also know that being prescribed opioid pain relievers even for a short period of time increases the risk of opioid misuse long term,” said Prof Christine Lin from the University of Sydney.