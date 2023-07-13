With monsoon, conjunctivitis cases on the rise in UP

They added that if someone experiences symptoms like redness in eye, discharge, crusty eyes, sticking or gluing of the eyelids upon waking, blurry vision, light sensitivity, and irritation, they should immediately seek medical advice.

An ophthalmologist at KGMU Dr Arun Kumar Sharma said, "Patients usually complain of early symptoms like watery and cloudy eyes.

Most of them avoid consulting a doctor and choose to use over-the-counter eye drops from local medical stores."He added that maintaining hygiene is a very important preventive step."Regularly cutting nails and keeping the surroundings clean can help prevent pink eye. Most patients who come in are between the ages of 10 and 30. Diabetics should take special care," he added.Another ophthalmologist at KGMU Dr Siddharth Agrawal said, "People, especially those with low immunity, are prone to infection. It usually takes five to seven days to heal.

However, patients should avoid rubbing their eyes as it can aggravate complications."Medical Superintendent of Lokbandhu Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi emphasized the importance of using fresh towels and clean sheets to avoid infection.

(IANS/SR)



