Late sleeping on weekends, waking early on workdays maybe bad for health

Irregular sleep patterns like late sleeping on weekends, waking early on workdays could be associated with harmful bacteria in your gut and negatively affect your health, suggests a research.

The study, published in The European Journal of Nutrition, is the first to find multiple associations between social jet lag -- the shift in your internal body clock when your sleeping patterns change between workdays and free days -- and diet quality, diet habits, inflammation and gut microbiome composition in a single cohort.

Previous research has shown that working shifts disrupts the body clock and can increase risk of weight gain, heart problems and diabetes.

However, there is less awareness that our biological rhythms can be affected by smaller inconsistencies in sleeping patterns due to waking early with an alarm clock on workdays, for example, compared to waking naturally on non-work days for people working regular hours.

Researchers found that just a 90-minute difference in the timing of the midpoint of sleep -- the halfway point between sleep time and wake-up time -- is associated with differences in gut microbiome composition.

Having social jet lag was associated with lower overall diet quality, higher intakes of sugar-sweetened beverages, and lower intakes of fruits and nuts, which may directly influence the abundance of specific microbiota in your gut.