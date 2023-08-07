Delhi Doctors Conduct Complex, Robotic Gallbladder Surgery in 45 Mins

Despite consulting with several other surgeons in many hospitals in Delhi-NCR over a period of 8-9 months, the patient was repeatedly refused laparoscopic surgery due to the complexity of the case.

"Due to thickening of the gallbladder, there was suspicion of cancer too. If it would have turned out to be cancer, chances of her survival would have been bleak. Additionally, if the patient was not treated on time, her gallbladder could have developed further adhesion to surrounding organs," said Dr. Pradeep Jain, Principal Director & HOD, Robotic//Lap GI, at the Hospital, in a statement.

"We successfully performed the robotic-aided surgery, and this case highlights the transformative potential of robotic-assistance, particularly in such complex and challenging procedures," he added.