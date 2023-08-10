Your neck ages first

We all know ageing is inevitable. Genetics, hormones, unhealthy habits, environmental factors, and years of neglect can lead to wrinkles, flaking, pigmentation, and saggy skin.

The skin on neck tends to age faster and also doesn't heal as well as it does elsewhere on the body because the skin there is less durable and has fewer stem cells and other structures that help repair it. However, most people give little thought to their neck until it begins to show signs of aging.

Loose skin on the neck can make you look years older than you really are. But the good news is aesthetic treatments such as bio-remodeling, with the right consultation and expertise, can bring your skin back to your chronological age.

How bio-remodeling can help

As we age, the fibers responsible for giving our skin a firm, smooth appearance become weak, creating a sagging and wrinkled texture. Similarly, when collagen and hyaluronic acid production also slows down, the elasticity of youthful skin starts to fade.