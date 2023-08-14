Study links brain neurons with autism disorder

Using human "mini-brain" models known as organoids, scientists have discovered that the roots of autism spectrum disorder may be associated with an imbalance of specific neurons that play a critical role in how the brain communicates and functions.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological condition that affects the way people perceive and interact with others, leading to challenges in social communication and behaviour.

The term "spectrum" emphasises the broad range of symptoms and severity, and includes autism, Asperger's syndrome, childhood disintegrative disorder and an unspecified form of pervasive developmental disorder.

The study, published in the Nature Neuroscience journal, found an abnormal imbalance of excitatory neurons in the forebrain of people with the disorder, depending on their head size.

"This organoid technology allowed us to recreate the brain development alteration that happened in the patients when they were in the uterus, which is believed to be the time when autism spectrum disorder originates," said Alexej Abyzov, a genomic researcher in the Department of Quantitative Health Sciences at the Mayo Clinic Center.