Monsoon And Health

Here are some tips that will be helpful to keep yourself healthy and disease free during monsoon.
When the monsoon season comes, some people feel happy and some people feel sad. Some people don't like the heavy rain and how it can ruin their plans. But other people think that the rain is good because it helps plants grow and makes everything smell nice. When there are thunderstorms, it feels like magic because of the rain, the plants, and the smell.Here are some useful tips you can follow:
· Drinking Boiled or Purified Water: During monsoon season, the water we drink can get dirty and make us sick. It can give us various diseases or infections. To stay healthy, it’s really important to make sure we clean the water by boiling it or using special filters before we drink it.
· Avoiding Street Foods: During the rainy season, there are yummy snacks like bhajia, samosas, and vada pav that people sell on the street. But these snacks can be bad for us during rains that can make our stomach sick. So, it's better to eat food that we make at home instead of eating street snacks in the rainy season.
· Keeping Surroundings Clean and Dry: To stop mosquitoes from breeding and spreading infections like malaria, dengue, and chikunguniya, it's really important to make sure our environment is clean and not dirty. We need to get rid of any still water around our house, like in flower pots, coolers, or empty containers.
· Use Mosquito Repellents: Mosquitoes can make you sick when they bite you, so it's really important to use bug spray and wear long sleeves when you go outside. You should also use a mosquito net when you sleep to keep mosquitoes away.
· Maintain Personal Hygiene: During the monsoon season, our skin gets wet because of all the rain. This can make it easy for fungi to grow on our skin. To stay healthy and avoid getting sick, we need to make sure we keep our skin clean and dry.
· Avoid Walking in Floodwaters : Walking in floodwaters can make you sick because there are bad germs and chemicals in the water. It's safer to stay away from floodwaters.
· Focus on probiotics and vegetables:
It’s important to keep your tummy’s special helpers, called gut bacteria, happy all the time. You can do this by eating foods like curd and yogurt that have good bacteria in them.
· Say no to wet shoes:
It is very hard to keep your shoes clean and dry when it is raining a lot. But if your shoes get dirty or wet, you should clean them and let them dry completely before wearing them again. If your shoes get really dirty or soaked, it is a good idea to have another pair of dry shoes to wear. You can also use special rubber shoes when it is raining a lot.
Monsoon season is a time when it rains a lot and everything becomes green and beautiful. It makes us feel happy and peaceful. We can enjoy this season by being careful, liking the things that come with the rain, and having fun in it. So let’s get our umbrellas, be happy, and enjoy this special time. (GP/NJ)