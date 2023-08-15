Monsoon And Health

Here are some tips that will be helpful to keep yourself healthy and disease free during monsoon.

When the monsoon season comes, some people feel happy and some people feel sad. Some people don't like the heavy rain and how it can ruin their plans. But other people think that the rain is good because it helps plants grow and makes everything smell nice. When there are thunderstorms, it feels like magic because of the rain, the plants, and the smell.Here are some useful tips you can follow:

· Drinking Boiled or Purified Water: During monsoon season, the water we drink can get dirty and make us sick. It can give us various diseases or infections. To stay healthy, it’s really important to make sure we clean the water by boiling it or using special filters before we drink it.

· Avoiding Street Foods: During the rainy season, there are yummy snacks like bhajia, samosas, and vada pav that people sell on the street. But these snacks can be bad for us during rains that can make our stomach sick. So, it's better to eat food that we make at home instead of eating street snacks in the rainy season.

· Keeping Surroundings Clean and Dry: To stop mosquitoes from breeding and spreading infections like malaria, dengue, and chikunguniya, it's really important to make sure our environment is clean and not dirty. We need to get rid of any still water around our house, like in flower pots, coolers, or empty containers.

· Use Mosquito Repellents: Mosquitoes can make you sick when they bite you, so it's really important to use bug spray and wear long sleeves when you go outside. You should also use a mosquito net when you sleep to keep mosquitoes away.