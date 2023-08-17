Three lifestyle tips for balancing Pitta dosha

Are you experiencing symptoms such as heartburn, inflammation, acid reflux, increased hunger and thirst, body odour, and feelings of anger and frustration? These could be signs of an imbalance in pitta levels within your body.

According to Ayurveda, every individual's body is governed by three active energies known as doshas - Vata Dosha, Pitta Dosha, and Kapha Dosha. The Pitta Dosha specifically regulates metabolic functions, thermoregulation, energy balance, pigmentation, visual processing, and attention. Imbalances in these doshas can lead to various health issues.

Here are three tips to help you balance the pitta dosha:

Follow a Pitta-Balancing Diet: Consuming naturally cooling and light foods can help pacify the pitta dosha. Opt for foods with a naturally sweet taste and include cauliflower, cucumber, leafy greens, pumpkin, peas, cilantro, ghee, coconut, and apples in your diet. Nuts like almonds, referred to as pittahara, are also beneficial for balancing pitta dosha. However, it is important to consume soaked and peeled almonds. Almond oil can be beneficial for conditions related to vata and pitta imbalancesas well as internal body heat. Avoid foods that are spicy, hot, sour.