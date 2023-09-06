High level meeting on dengue in Patna as cases reach 96

The Bihar Health Department on Monday held a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on ways to deal with rising cases of dengue.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who holds charge of health, was also present.

Sources have said that the meeting was called after Patna DM Dr Chandrashekher Singh fell sick and was admitted in Paras hospital in Patna. He has been suffering from dengue for the last four days. His platelet count also fell down below normal. He is now recuperating well after platelets given him by the doctors.