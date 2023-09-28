Decoded: Why your face feels 'tight' after being washed

Ever wondered why the skin on your face feels tight after washing with a cleanser? Research shows it is due to contraction of the stratum corneum, the outermost layer of our skin.

Skin is the largest organ in the body and it’s constantly exposed to the environment around us. The stratum corneum acts as a barrier to keep out unwanted chemicals and bacteria and to keep up the moisture.

Researchers at Stanford University in the US show how mechanical changes in the outer surface of our skin translates into sensations and provides a quantitative approach for determining how people will perceive their skin after using a moisturiser or cleanser.

“This work provides a new understanding of how products affect the physical properties of our skin, which includes not just skin health, but also skin sensorial perception. That’s a significant advance,” said Reinhold Dauskardt, Professor in Stanford’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering.