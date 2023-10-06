Mysterious disease paralyses 95 schoolgirls in Kenya

A mysterious disease has affected about 95 schoolgirls in Kenya who have been paralysed, according to media reports.

Officials from Kakamega county confirmed 95 students from St. Theresa's Eregi Girls High School, located 374 kilometres northwest of Nairobi, had been hospitalised after alleged paralysis in the leg, KBC.co.ke reported.

Kakamega County’s CEC for Health, Bernard Wesonga, said samples of blood, urine, and stool have been collected and sent for extensive testing to determine the cause of the unknown illness that has caused panic and anxiety among parents.

Some students are responding positively to medication, while others are still under medical care” he was quoted as saying.