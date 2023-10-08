Motivational podcasts to unleash your full potential

Tune into these popular motivational and self-help podcasts from Audible hosted by remarkable individuals such as Robin Sharma and Ranveer Allahbadia. Individuals who are steadfast in resolve are always ahead of the lot and are quick to pick up the pace to achieve success. These insights and expert guidance will help you achieve exactly that! Take charge and transform your life from scratch with new habits, focus, discipline, and knowledge.

The Daily Mastery Podcast by Robin Sharma

Written by: Robin Sharma

This podcast guides aspiring professionals, entrepreneurs, sports superstars, and performers on ways to become the best version of themselves by accelerating productivity, enhancing leadership, building a business, and leaving their impact on the world. From the basics of self-respect, developing focus, and ideal habits to daily routines followed by monumental leaders - this podcast is an excellent collection of life lessons that come in handy to anyone. Make sure to jot down your business goals and conduct a S.W.O.T analysis for yourself, as you embark on a transformational journey with The Daily Mastery Podcast By Robin Sharma.

Do Epic Shit

Written by: Ankur Warikoo and Narrated by: Ankur Warikoo

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo chronicles together deep, witty, and brutally honest thoughts on success and failure, money and investing, self-awareness, and personal relationships in this audiobook - ‘Do Epic Shit’. He speaks about ideas that have fueled his journey-right from his aspiration to be a space engineer to finally creating content that has been seen, read, and heard by millions. His ideas range from the importance of creating habits for long-term success, the foundations of money management, embracing and accepting failure to learning empathy. Do Epic Shit is worth listening to on repeat, making notes from, and sharing with your friends and family.

The Mountain is You

Written by: Brianna Wiest; Narrated by: Stacey Glemboski

Contrasting needs and emotions in a stressed mind can lead to self-sabotaging behavior, but extracting insight from damaging habits and building emotional resilience through self-help audiobooks like 'The Mountain is You' can help. Mountains are often used as a metaphor for the big challenges we face, especially ones that seem impossible to overcome. To overcome these obstacles, we actually have to do the deep internal work of excavating trauma, building resilience, and strategising how we deal with the climb. Does this encourage you to zoom out and seek a redirection in life? Think no more and tune into The Mountain is You on Audible.

Don't Believe Everything You Think

Written by: Joseph Nguyen; Narrated by: Joseph Nguyen

This audiobook helps people discover the root cause of all psychological and emotional suffering and ways to achieve a composed mind to effortlessly create the life we dream about. Offering a completely new understanding of human experience, and methods to ease mental scrutiny by dealing with pain differently. This self-help title provides step-by-step wisdom for understanding the psychological aspects of suffering, remaining unaffected by negative thoughts, living in the present, letting go of anxiety and self-doubt, and being okay with uncertainty.

The Greatness Mindset

Written by: Lewis Howes and Narrated by: Lewis Howes

Are you sure you’re living your most authentic life? Have you managed to actualise your life’s purpose?

All this requires is to identify the greatness inside you, a powerful mind can get through any difficult circumstance to realise one’s inner potential. Through his personal breakthrough discoveries, New York Times best-selling author Lewis Howes reveals how you can rewrite your past to propel yourself into a powerful and abundant future. Combining insights from his journey with science-backed strategies from industry-leading experts, and step-by-step guidance, Lewis Howes teaches us how to manifest our inner greatness.

The Pilani Pioneers

Written by: Gaurav Mandlecha, Durjai Sethi and Narrated by: Anindya Chakravorty

Looking to scale up your business or change the trajectory of your entrepreneurial journey? The Pilani Pioneers on Audible has got you covered! The audiobook chronicles the inspiring journeys of successful BITS Pilani business leaders who have pioneered successful businesses, and startups and led the entrepreneurial space in India. Discover more about their learnings, business insights, and wisdom from the years of experiences that have shaped these visionary individuals into influential figures in the corporate realm. From their humble beginnings to groundbreaking achievements, The Pilani Pioneers on Audible showcases the indomitable spirit and entrepreneurial prowess of these extraordinary professionals.

The Ranveer Show हिंदी

Written by: BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia

Popular social media entrepreneur, YouTuber, motivational speaker, and leadership coach - Ranveer Allahbadia shares health, career guidance, and lifestyle advice on his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’. Interviewing celebrities, veterans, business professionals, and other people from various walks of life, this podcast has a unique takeaway from every episode. Engaging in conversions without a filter with these renowned personalities, who share their life’s struggles, fears, career breakthroughs, and opinions on politics - this talk show rules the roost of contemporary Indian podcasts. (IANS/KB)