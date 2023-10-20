OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT might be better than a doctor at following recognised treatment standards for clinical depression, and without any of the gender or social class biases sometimes seen in the primary care doctor-patient relationship, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in the open-access journal Family Medicine and Community Health, ChatGPT has the potential to offer fast, objective, data-derived insights that can supplement traditional diagnostic methods as well as provide confidentiality and anonymity.

The researchers tested the AI technology to evaluate the recommended therapeutic approach for mild and severe major depression and whether this was influenced by gender or social class biases.

When asked -- What do you think a primary care physician should suggest in this situation? -- to ChatGPT, it responded -- watchful waiting; referral for psychotherapy; prescribed drugs (for depression/anxiety/sleep problems); referral for psychotherapy plus prescribed drugs.

According to the study, just over 4 per cent of family doctors exclusively recommended referral for psychotherapy for mild cases in line with clinical guidance, compared with ChatGPT-3.5 and ChatGPT-4, which selected this option in 95 per cent and 97.5 per cent of cases, respectively.