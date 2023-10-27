Poor air quality driving 50% rise in lung, chest problems in Delhi-NCR

Amid deteriorating air quality levels, there has been a 50 per cent increase in cases of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chest problems in Delhi and around, city doctors said on Thursday.

The overall air quality in Delhi on Thursday morning continued to be in the "poor" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 256, as per SAFAR-India.

According to the daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's AQI, as of 4 p.m. on October 25, was 243. Neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad were also in the "poor" category, with AQIs of 212 and 203, respectively. Gurguram, however, fared better with an AQI of 190, falling in the "moderate" category.

"Amidst the rising levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR, we are witnessing a notable increase in patients with COPD and chest problems coming to us in our OPD these days. We are seeing roughly 30 to 35 patients each day in our OPD, from 7-10 patients a day earlier -- marking almost a 50 per cent increase," Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical care and Pulmonology, C.K. Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Dr. Vivek Nangia, Principal Director & Head Pulmonology, Max Hospital, Saket, added he is also seeing a "dramatic increase" in the number of patients visiting the OPD and the emergency room.