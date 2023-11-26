An app to help people suffering from swallowing disorders

Amrita Hospital in Kochi has launched what’s believed to be a state of the art for all those suffering from swallowing disorders (dysphagia).

Aptly named "SWALLO", it offers interactive video-based therapy sessions with medical experts, allowing patients easy access to therapeutic interventions without the need for daily hospital visits.

In the first phase, SWALLO will be accessible to patients of Amrita Hospital.

The application features live interactive sessions with the doctor on appointment and to start with it is available in Malayalam with English subtitle and later in other Indian languages too.

Dysphagia is a challenging condition affecting the ability to swallow food and fluids across any age group.

It is often caused by congenital or acquired diseases in children as well as cancer or neurological diseases in adults.

Dysphagia can be caused by various factors, including neurological conditions, structural abnormalities, post-surgical complications, and age-related changes.

It can also be under diagnosed, especially in older adults who may attribute swallowing difficulties to the aging process or other health issues.

Dr Subramania Iyer, renowned plastic surgeon and chairman of the Amrita Swallow Centre, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, who is currently training the tenth batch of deglutology trainees at Amrita Medical College said many patients remain unaware of the benefits of therapy under professional supervision, leading to hindered recuperation.