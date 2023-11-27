10 facts about antibiotic overuse

Antibiotics Are Not Always the Answer: It is important to understand that antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections, not viral ones. Overuse of antibiotics for viral illnesses, like the common cold or flu, contributes to antibiotic resistance. Therefore their excessive use to treat viral infections must be prevented.

Antibiotic Resistance is a Growing Threat: Not many people are aware but the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance is a growing threat. Overusing antibiotics leads to the development of bacteria that is resistant, thus reducing the effects of antibiotics and making infections harder to treat. This global issue poses a significant threat to public health.

Incomplete Courses Contribute to Resistance: One of the most important things that contributes to antibiotic resistance is not completing the antibiotic course. Not finishing a prescribed antibiotic course can leave surviving bacteria more resistant. It's therefore crucial to complete the full course as directed by a healthcare professional.Agricultural Practices Contribute to Antibiotic Resistance: Surprisingly, agricultural practices are also contributing to antibiotic resistance.

This is because antibiotics are often used in agriculture for promoting animal growth. This contributes to the spread of resistant strains, affecting both animals as well as humans.Emergence of Superbugs: Resistant bacteria, or “superbugs," are evolving rapidly evolving. Thi is due to the overuse of antibiotics. Some strains are resistant to multiple antibiotics, complicating the treatment options.Possibility of Secondary Infections Arising: Weakened by broad-spectrum antibiotics, the body becomes susceptible to secondary infections like Clostridium difficile (C. diff), resulting in severe complications.

Individual Actions Matter: Each person's responsible use of antibiotics can collectively contribute in combating resistance. Avoid self-prescribing and only take antibiotics when they are prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional.Global Collaboration is Important: Addressing the grave concern of antibiotic resistance requires a global effort. Cooperation between healthcare providers, researchers, policymakers, and the public is crucial for effective solutions.Existence of Research and Development Gaps: