Ayurveda a beacon of hope for world facing serious health challenges: Vice President

Ayurveda:- Describing Ayurveda as a beacon of hope in a world grappling with complex health challenges, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said its emphasis on prevention, balance, and personalised care aligns well with the global call for a sustainable and equitable healthcare system.

Dhankhar said this while inaugurating the five-day 5th Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) here.

The message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing the efforts of GAF to promote Ayurveda globally, was read out by Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on the occasion.

"Ayurveda is much beyond treating ailments, it encompasses a comprehensive approach to wellness and well-being. Apart from curing existing ailments, Ayurveda also protects the overall health of the body. No wonder, that more than Rog, Ayurveda talks about Nirog," said Dhankhar, adding India stands as a global leader in Ayurveda, with rich legacy of knowledge and practice that spans millennia.

Dhankhar noted that the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world was a period that saw rediscovery of Ayurveda and its larger philosophy of wellness and wellbeing as envisioned in ancient Indian texts.

Dhankhar said the Government of India has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and global recognition of Ayurveda.