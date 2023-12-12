From yoga to dieting, how to deal with bone health problems in winters

Incorporating a handful of these nuts into your regular diet not only satisfies your snack cravings but also provides essential nutrients that support bone health.

Green Veggies

Elevate your bone health by incorporating a variety of green vegetables into your diet. Collard greens, okra, beetroot greens, broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, mustard greens, and turnip greens stand out as excellent choices. These seasonal veggies not only cater to your calcium needs but also contribute to maintaining bone strength. A notable advantage is that, unlike spinach, these greensare rich in absorbable calcium. This distinction enhances their effectiveness in supporting bone health.

Beans and Lentils

Achieving a balanced and healthful diet involves incorporating a mix of lentils, beans, and whole grains into your daily meals. Beyond promoting bone health, this combination provides a wealth of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and a diverse array of nutrients essential for overall well-being. Moreover, the inclusion of legumes and whole grains contributes to maintaining heart health, highlighting the comprehensive benefits of this nutrient-rich combination in fostering a robust and thriving body.

Soya Beans

Soybeans, renowned for being a valuable protein source for vegetarians, also play a noteworthy role in promoting bone strength—an aspect often overlooked. Beyond incorporating soybeans, diversify your diet with other soy-rich products tailored to your taste preferences. Options such as soy drinks, soy milk, and tofu present versatile and delicious ways to introduce the benefits of soy into your meals, contributing not only to protein intake but also enhancing overall bone health.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward Facing Dog Pose)

How to do:

Begin on all fours, ensuring your knees are directly beneath your hips and your hands slightly forward of your shoulders.

Spread your palms wide, and tuck your toes under as you exhale, pushing your knees off the floor.

Lift your sitting bones towards the ceiling, drawing your inner legs upward from the ankles into your groin.

The Downward-Facing Dog pose offers a comprehensive stretch, targeting the shoulders, hamstrings, arches, hands, and calves. Simultaneously, it strengthens and elongates the arms and legs, promoting flexibility and balance.

Benefits: This weight-bearing pose actively engages and strengthens the muscles in the arms and legs, promoting increased bone density. Additionally, the elongation of the spine in the pose contributes to better posture and spinal alignment, fostering overall spinal health.

Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose

How to do:

Lie on your back with your feet hip-distance apart, folded knees, and knees aligned with ankles in a straight line.

Place your palms facing down beside your body. Inhale as you slowly lift your lower back, middle back, and upper back off the floor. Roll your shoulders gently, bringing the chest and chin towards each other without lowering the chin. Support your weight with shoulders, arms, and feet, ensuring both thighs are parallel to each other and the floor.