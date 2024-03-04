Max Hospital Scandal: Allegations of Negligence and Misconduct

Max Hospital Scandal: In an exclusive interview with MedBound Times, Kunal Kashyap, a Delhi based journalist by profession and the son of a patient, has come forward with a distressing account of the alleged gross misconduct and negligence at Max Hospital, Patparganj. The incident, which unfolded in February 2024, sheds light on a series of disturbing events, from delayed test results to an appalling lack of hygiene and inadequate staffing.

18 February 2024: A Normal Fever Turns into a Nightmare

Kunal's father developed a fever on the afternoon of February 18, 2024. DOLO 650 (Paracetamol) was initially provided under the assumption that the patient had a common fever. However, as the fever persisted, followed by shortness of breath in the evening, Kunal got concerned, considering his father's previous stent placement in November 2023. Lacking confidence in Max Healthcare due to a challenging experience during the previous stent surgery, Kunal sought advice from a doctor who worked at Deepak Kailash Hospital.

Aware of Kunal's reservations, the doctor suggested that if the stent surgery was performed at Max Hospital, it would be wise to consult the same doctors who conducted the procedure. Acknowledging the doctor's advice, Kunal decided to overcome his apprehensions and opted to visit Max Hospital for his father's health concerns.

7:30-8:00 PM, February 18, 2024: Admission at Max Hospital, Patparganj

Upon arriving at Max Hospital, Patparganj, they proceeded to the emergency department and admitted Kunal's father. Dr. Minakshi Jain conducted preliminary check-ups and ruled out any heart issues, suggesting symptoms resembling H1N1. Samples were taken for testing. It was suggested to Kunal to admit the patient as he has a high fever, upon which Kunal agreed to the admission and completed all the related formalities. They took the patient into the room at 11 a.m. and 12 a.m. and shifted him into the room.

19th–23rd February 2024: Delayed H1N1 Test Results and Frustration

During his father's 7-day stay at Max Hospital Patparganj, Kunal encountered a series of concerning events.

On the second day, he inquired about the H1N1 test results, only to be informed by the doctor that it would take 2-3 days.

As three days passed with ongoing treatments, Kunal, on the fourth day, once again inquired about the H1N1 test results. To his dismay, the attending doctor discovered that the hospital had not sent the samples for testing.

Realizing the lapse, the hospital took fresh samples on the morning of the fifth day. Although the results were available by the evening, the hospital withheld this information until the next day. During the patient's discharge, it was revealed that the H1N1 test came as positive, uncovering a troubling lack of communication and transparency in the hospital's handling of crucial medical information.