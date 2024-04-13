Health

Black maternal mortality expert available for interview following death of former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson

Last month, former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson died from complications related to childbirth. Her story is too common -- the U.S. has the highest mortality rate of any high-income country, and Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.
Black maternal mortality:- Last month, former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson died from complications related to childbirth. [Pixabay]
Black maternal mortality:- Last month, former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson died from complications related to childbirth. [Pixabay]

Black maternal mortality:- Last month, former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson died from complications related to  childbirth. Her story is too common -- the U.S. has the highest mortality rate of any high-income country, and Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.

Ochsner expert Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell -- an obstetrician and gynecologist, the medical director of Louisiana’s state maternal mortality review committee,  and medical director of the Minimally Invasive Center for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids - is an expert in Black maternal health.

She has specific interest in uterine fibroids, a condition afflicting Krystal Anderson. She can discuss the condition and also the factors that contribute to disparities in pregnancy-related deaths. Newswise/SP

pregnancy complications
white women
Black maternal mortality
Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson
high-income country
Treatment of Uterine Fibroids
Black maternal health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com