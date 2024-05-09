Psychosis Care Deserves Attention During Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month:- SMU psychological anthropologist Neely Myers focuses on helping people with psychosis because it's the least understood and most stigmatized mental health concern.

Psychosis is a collection of symptoms that affect the mind and lead to a complete break with consensus reality. The condition often begins in young adulthood and can emerge as part of more common disorders like depression and PTSD.

Myers, who leads SMU's Mental Health Equity Lab, is available to discuss the shortcomings of the U.S. health care system in helping young people who experience psychosis and changes that need to take place to improve their care. Her upcoming book, Breaking Points Youth Mental Health Crises and How We All Can Help, will be released in fall 2024.

In addition to her appointments at SMU, Myers is also an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Newswise/SP