Dengue Fever and the Dynamics of the Disease Transmission

Disease Transmission:- As Dengue fever cases rise globally and in the United States, Katie Costanzo, PhD, of Canisius University, is available to offer critical insight into the contributing factors driving this alarming public health issue.

Dr. Costanzo has published extensively on mosquito ecology, specifically that of the Aedes mosquito, which is a primary vector of Dengue. Her expertise in this area can shed light on the insect’s behavior, habitats and dynamics of disease transmission.

Dr. Costanzo can similarly speak to the genetic and environmental influences currently driving the worrisome increase in Dengue hotpots (the latter of which include urbanization, climate change and global travel patterns) and offer informed projections on how climate change might further alter the spread of Dengue fever in the future.

Dr. Costanzo is available to discuss: