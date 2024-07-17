How To Deal With UTIs?

By Laxman

Urinary tract infections or UTIs are infections occurring in any part of your urinary tract, including your urethra (urethritis), bladder (cystitis), or kidneys (kidney infection). UTIs may be diagnosed via medical examinations and treated with antibiotics or with lifestyle changes.

Urinary tract infections, commonly known as UTIs, are infections of the urinary tract that affect millions of people each year. The instances of UTIs are higher in females and individuals assigned female at birth. About half of the female population encounter UTI at some point during their lifetime. However, men and children can also get UTIs.

Parts of the Body Affected by UTIs

Now, it is important to know that UTIs may affect any part of the urinary tract that may lead to:

● Urethritis: In this condition, there is an infection of the urethra, the hollow tube which carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.

● Cystitis: Here, infection in the bladder occurs from germs that have migrated up from the urethra.

● Pyelonephritis: Owing to an infection that has spread up the urinary tract, or due to a blockage in the urinary tract, the infection can spread to the kidneys.

● Abscess: When there is an accumulation of pus along the passage of the urinary tract, it is called an abscess.

What Causes UTIs?

Normal urine is sterile and includes salts, fluids, and other wastes. It contains no bacteria, viruses, or fungi. A UTI arises when microorganisms, often bacteria from the digestive system (E. coli bacteria, which normally dwell in the colon), enter the urethra and begin to grow.

Biologically, women have a comparatively shorter urethra as compared to men. This means microorganisms are more likely to reach the bladder or kidneys and cause an infection, which could have serious repercussions if not treated on time.

Various factors elevate the risk of bacteria reaching the bladder and leading to an infection, some of which include:

● Pregnancy

● Sexual intercourse

● Conditions like kidney stones that block the urinary tract

● Conditions include enlarged prostate in men and constipation in children

● Use of urinary catheters

● Experiencing a weakened immune system

● Dehydration

● Improper hygiene in the genital area

What are the Symptoms of UTIs?

These are the most common symptoms of a UTI:

● Pressure in the lower part of your pelvis

● Uncomfortable pressure above the pubic bone

● Excruciating pain or continuous pain in the abdomen, lower back, or pelvic area

● Cloudy, dark-coloured, and foul-smelling urine

● Urinary incontinence or frequent urination episodes

● Urge incontinence and despite a strong urge to urinate

● Pain or burning sensation while urination (dysuria)

● Blood in the urine (haematuria)

Some other symptoms may include:

● Pain or irritation in the penis

● Feeling fatigued

● Fever and chills

● The feeling of nausea and vomiting

● Mood swings or mental confusion

When It is Important to Consult a Doctor?

You must consult a doctor or expert if:

● There are symptoms of a UTI for the first time

● The affected person is pregnant

● An individual has symptoms of a UTI after surgery

● The symptoms get worse or do not improve within 2 days

● The symptoms reappear after treatment

If you've been experiencing any such issues, consult a urologist.

How are UTIs Treated?

[1] Treatment methods for UTIs may include the following:

● Use of antibiotics and other medications, as suggested by doctors

● Use of a heating pad to ease pain

● Drinking plenty of water and unsweetened cranberry juice to maintain the balance of bacteria in the urinary tract

● Avoiding caffeinated drinks like coffee, sugary drinks, alcohol, and spicy foods

● Quitting or avoiding smoking

● Wearing loose clothes and avoiding synthetic undergarments

● Keeping the genital area clean

Conclusion

To treat a UTI, a person may require antibiotics, medications, or lifestyle changes. The healthcare provider will choose an antibiotic that is most effective against the microorganisms causing the infection.

Once antibiotics are prescribed, the person must follow the instructions exactly. Even if the symptoms subsides and the person starts feeling better, the entire antibiotic course must be completed. If medication is not finished, the infection may recur and be more difficult to cure.